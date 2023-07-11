5 YOGA ASANAS YOU CAN TRY FOR POSTURE CORRECTION

Hyderabad: We are all guilty of neglecting our posture when concentrating on our cellphones or working long hours. Poor posture and slouching pose major health risks. And by addressing your posture concerns, they can be prevented. Poor posture can be caused by a variety of things. However, the majority of the time, our propensity to stoop and slouch results from muscular weakness or stress brought on by the body remaining in the same posture repeatedly.

Also read: 5 homemade skincare remedies you need to try this monsoon

Certain yoga postures can help stretch, strengthen, and balance your muscles, while there are undoubtedly improvements you can make to your everyday routine, such as taking regular breaks from sitting and setting up your work chair for ideal body alignment. Here we look at a few yoga asanas for posture correction;

Balasana (Child’s pose):

Balasana (Child’s pose)

The first posture we'll take is the child's pose, which will curve our shoulders forward and put us in a position so that when we truly open up, our bodies will be more eager to do so. Sit back on your heels in the child's posture, bringing your arms alongside your body and allowing your head and shoulders to fall to the floor.

Dhanurasana (The Bow):

Dhanurasana (The Bow)

The entire body is raised simultaneously by this asana. You bring your legs and trunk up together to form a curve, much like an archer strings a bow. This preserves the suppleness of the spine and tones your back muscles, enhancing your vitality and posture. The digestive system is kept healthy and abdominal fat is decreased by balancing the weight of your body on your abdomen.

Navasana (Boat Pose):

Navasana (Boat Pose)

The boat pose improves your hip flexors. This pose tones all the organs stimulates the neurological, hormonal, digestive, circulatory, and muscular systems, and dispels lethargy. Deep relaxation and the removal of nervous tension are the two main benefits.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This simple backbend will aid your back and abdominal muscles to get stronger. Additionally, it is beneficial for stimulating the thyroid gland. By doing this yoga, you can control your energy levels and metabolism. It expands the chest and supports back strength.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose):

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Leg muscles get stronger and more sculpted with this yoga. The leg and back muscles become more elastic, the abdominal organs are toned, and it also eases tightness in the calf and thigh muscles. Along with strengthening the core, it also aids in pelvic alignment. (ANI)