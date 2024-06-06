46% Mps Have Criminal Records, 93% Are Crorepatis, Only 14% Women: Adr Report

New Delhi: Only 74 women candidates amounting to a mere 14 per cent secured victory in the recently counted 18th Lok Sabha elections out of a total of 543 while 251 (46%) MPs have criminal cases against them while 504 (93%) are 'crorepatis'.

Criminal records

According to the latest report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 543 winning candidates analysed in Lok Sabha 2024, 251 (46%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. As many as 170 (31%) winning candidates in Lok Sabha 2024 Elections have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc while for the year 2019, it was 159(29%) MPs who has serious criminal cases against them.

For the year 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of 539 MPs analysed 233(43%) MPs had declared criminal cases against themselves. With regard to the party wise criminal cases against the winning candidate who'll now be occupying the seats in the Parliament, 63(26%) out of 240 Winning candidates are from BJP, 32(32%) out of 99 Winning candidates from Congress, 17 (46%) out of 37 Winning candidates are from SP, 7(24%) out of 29 Winning candidates fielded by Trinamool Congress and others.

Financial background

Out of the 543 Winning candidates analysed, 504 (93%) are crorepatis. While for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of 539 MPs analysed 475 (88%) MPs were crorepatis.

In this case, the ruling party BJP bagged the top post in this list with 227(95%) out of 240 Winning candidates from BJP, 92 (93%) out of 99 Winning candidates from Congress, 21 (95%) out of 22 Winning candidates from DMK, 27(93%) out of 29 Winning candidates fielded by Trinamool Congress, 3(100%) out of 3 Winning candidates by AAP, 12(100%) out of 12 Winning candidates from JD(U) and 16(100%) Winning candidates from TDP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Amongst the top three richest candidates in this list, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani from TDP bags the top list with assets over Rs 5705 crores followed by Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Telangana (BJP) having assets of more than Rs 4568 crore and Industrialist

Naveen Jindal (Haryana) from BJP with more than Rs 1241 crores. Amongst the top 10 richest candidates, five are from BJP, three are from TDP while two are from Congress.

The three top most candidates with lowest assets are Jyotirmay Singh Mahato (BJP) from West Bengal with Rs 5 lakhs + followed by Mitali Bag from TMC with Rs 7 lakhs + and Priya Saroj from Samajwadi Party with Rs 11 lakhs+.

The average of assets per winning candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is Rs 46.34 crore. Among major parties, the average assets per winner for 240 BJP Winning candidates is Rs 50.04 Crores, 99 Congress winning candidates have average assets of Rs 22.93 Crores, 37 Samajwadi Party

Winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 15.24 Crores, 29 TMC Winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 17.98 Crore and others.

Gender details

There are 74 (14%) women winning candidates in the Lok Sabha election this year. Amongst them, 31 (13%) are from BJP, 13 (13%) are from Congress, 11 (38%) are from TMC, 5 (14%) are from Samajwadi Party, 2 (40%) are from LJP (Ram Vilas) and others.

Out of 539 MPs analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, 77 (14%) MPs were women. Similarly the statistics for the year 2014 and 2009 stood at 14 percent and 11 percent respectively.

Educational details

As many as 105 (19%) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 420 (77%) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

There are 17 winning candidates who are Diploma holders and 1 winner candidate has declared himself to be just literate.

Age group

As many as 58(11%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 280 (52%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

Similarly, there are 204 (38%) winning candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years and 1 winner candidate has declared his age as 82 years.