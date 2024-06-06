T20 World Cup | 'This Is Funny': David Warner Mistakenly Heads To Oman Dressing Room After Getting Out

Barbados (West Indies): After the match between Australia and Oman, David Warner reacted to the International Cricket Council's Instagram post of an incident where he had forgotten Australia's dressing room and almost entered the opposition team's dugout after his dismissal.

Warner smashed a record-breaking fifty before losing his wicket to Kaleemullah in the 19th over during their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Oman at the Kensington Oval here on Thursday. After his dismissal, instead of going to Australia's dressing room, the left-handed batter headed towards the Oman's dugout.

International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on their Instagram handle where Warner can be seen climbing the flight of stairs leading to Oman's pavilion as he forgets Australia's dressing room. The video shows someone from behind calling Warner, and telling him about his error.

"He's played a lot of cricket around the world, we can forgive him," ICC captioned their Instagram post.

Now, the 37-year-old has reacted to the post and commented "This is funny."

The incident led to plenty of laughter in the commentary box. “This is a rookie mistake, and Warner is not a rookie,” said Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

The incident had already caught the attention of social media users within a few minutes of its occurrence. "Dude wants to represent Oman after his retirement," aashish_bhupathi23, a random social media user, commented on the same post.

"We got david Warner going to the wrong room before Gta 6," commented why_not_hasnat.

"Oman management saved their chairs and water bottles," commented gurudev_verendra.

Warner smashed 56 runs off 51 balls in Australia's campaign opener and added another feather to his cap, becoming the player with the most half-centuries in T20 cricket. He (3,155) also scripted history becoming the leading run-getter for Australia in T20Is surpassing his former opening partner and World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch's tally of 3,120 runs.

Coming to the match, Australia faced an early setback as they lost three key wickets, including Travis Head, captain Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell. David Warner then provided support to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who played a brilliant innings of 67 runs off 36 balls, helping Australia set a challenging target of 165 runs.

During Oman's chase, they lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to reach 125/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis shone with the ball as well, taking a three-wicket haul, with support from Mitchell Starc (2/20), Nathan Ellis (2/28), and Adam Zampa (2/24). Ayaan Khan was the top scorer for Oman with 36 runs off 30 balls.