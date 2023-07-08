5 HOMEMADE SKINCARE REMEDIES YOU NEED TO TRY THIS MONSOON

New Delhi: The Monsoon is here and we just can’t resist the pleasant weather, cloudy sky, and cool breeze, which fills our hearts with joy. While it is a good time to get relief from the scorching summer heat, the season might not be a very joyful time for the ones with an oily skin type due to the never-ending humidity! It is when your skin demands more attention.

Instead of going after chemical-based products, you can try a few homemade recipes with natural ingredients to prep your skin well before. Here are a few skincare recipes shared by Tufan Das, a wellness creator:

Milk and Honey Facewash:

Ingredients: Milk, Honey.

Instructions: Combine one teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of raw milk, ensuring thorough mixing. Apply the mixture evenly onto the face and gently massage for 2-3 minutes. Rinse your face with lukewarm water. This milk and honey facewash effectively brightens the skin and eliminates excess facial oil. It's particularly beneficial for individuals with sensitive skin, making it an exceptional homemade cleanser.

Lentil and raw milk scrub:

Ingredients: Lentils, Raw milk.

Instructions: To create this scrub, soak lentils in water overnight. Afterwards, blend the soaked lentils with raw milk until smooth. Apply the resulting paste onto your neck, throat, and face. Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes before rinsing off with plain water. Using this scrub 2 to 3 times a week offers two key benefits: exfoliating your skin and promoting a radiant complexion.

Cold Cucumber Face Pack:

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel or juice, 1/4 grated cucumber.

Instructions: Combine the grated cucumber and aloe gel, creating a revitalising mixture. Gently apply the pack to your face and neck, allowing it to soothe and nourish your skin. Leave the pack on for 15 minutes to maximise its effectiveness. Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

Rejuvenation: Aloe vera's natural properties, combined with the cooling effects of cucumber, work together to revitalise your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Hydration: The hydrating elements of aloe vera and cucumber deeply moisturize your skin, helping to combat dryness and leaving your complexion supple and radiant. Indulge in the power of nature with this Aloe Vera and Cucumber Facial Pack, and enjoy the crisp and invigorating benefits it brings to your skincare routine.

Oats and Lentils Ubtan:

Ingredients: 1/2 cup oats, 1 cup lentils, 1/4 cup rice flour, 8-9 almonds, 1 pinch of turmeric powder, Rose water (as needed).

Instructions: Grind lentils, oats, and almonds separately. Mix the ground lentils, oats, and almonds together in a bowl. Add rice flour and turmeric powder to the mixture. Gradually add rose water and mix well until a smooth paste is formed. Apply the paste on your face, hands, and neck, covering the desired areas. Leave the pack on for 15-20 minutes. Once the pack is dry, wash it off. Oats cleanse the skin from within and promote skin softness. Enjoy the revitalising effects of this homemade face pack!

Deep Cleansing: With the natural cleansing properties of oats, lentils, and almonds, this face pack effectively removes impurities and excess oil from the skin. Oats eliminate dirt and toxins, while lentils gently exfoliate, removing dead skin cells. Together, they work to deeply cleanse the skin, leaving it refreshed and revitalised.

Skin Softening: Thanks to the presence of oats, this face pack offers remarkable skin softening benefits. Oats contain moisturising compounds that hydrate and nourish the skin, resulting in a smoother and more supple complexion. Regular use.

Rose Petal Moisturiser:

Ingredients: One cup of rose petals, One cup of Rosewater, One cup of Aloe vera juice.

Instructions: Take a bowl and add a small amount of rose water. Heat it up and mix it with the rose petals. Allow the petals to steep in the water by soaking them several times. Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera juice with the rose-infused liquid. Mix them well and let the mixture cool down to room temperature. Once the moisturiser reaches room temperature, transfer it into an airtight glass container. Ensure the container is sealed tightly. This will help preserve the moisturiser's freshness.

To maintain its quality, store the moisturiser in the refrigerator. It will remain good for approximately 15-20 days. This moisturiser is enriched with rose petals, which contribute to reducing acne and breakouts while enhancing the skin's radiance. Apply it regularly to enjoy its benefits.

Note: It's always recommended to perform a patch test before applying any new face pack to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions. (IANS)

