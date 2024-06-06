Ss Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu's Ssmb29 Set For 2027 Release: Reports

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set for his next magnum opus with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. Following the phenomenal success of his previous blockbusters, including the Baahubali series and RRR, Rajamouli is poised to push the boundaries of storytelling with this highly anticipated project.

According to recent reports by a newswire, the shooting schedule for SSMB29 is progressing smoothly, with no significant delays anticipated. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens in the first half of 2027, and the team is working diligently to meet this deadline. Rajamouli, known for his meticulous approach, is currently immersed in the pre-production phase, dedicating more time than usual to ensure every detail is meticulously crafted.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is undergoing a dramatic physical transformation to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film is expected to be a jungle drama thriller that demands a strong and imposing presence. The movie promises to be a unique blend of mythological and adventure elements, offering a cinematic experience unlike any other. As per reports, Mahesh Babu has even travelled to Germany for this upcoming movie.

Reported to be made on a budget of around Rs 1000 crore, SSMB29 is poised to be a cinematic experience. Earlier this year, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the script for the film is complete, and rumours suggest that it may draw inspiration from the popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, is expected to be fascinating and memorable. While there have been rumours about other cast members, the makers have only officially announced Mahesh Babu's involvement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.