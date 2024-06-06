Andhra Police Seal Cid, Fibernet Offices Ahead Of Tdp Combine Forming Govt

Amaravati: Ahead of the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, has ordered to suspend all activities at the offices of AP CID in Tadepalli and AP Fibernet in Vijayawada for the time being. The decision comes in the wake of complaints of irregularities at the two offices during outgoing chief minister YS Jagan Mohan's regime.

The CID had arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu for alleged corruption in multi-crore skill development case. It was alleged that the SIT had burnt the documents of the heritage company of the Chandrababu family while the election code was in force. The TDP leaders had complained to the Governor that false documents were allegedly prepared to implicate Chandrababu.

The Governor has ordered to seize all the documents and preserve those at the offices of the senior bureaucrats. The chief secretary, special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and head of the departments have been instructed in this direction.

As per the Governor's order, CID office in Tadepalli has been sealed for the time being, an official said adding that no work will be undertaken here.

This apart, police took control of the AP Fibernet office in Vijayawada. The Vijayawada Police vacated the AP Fibernet office and the employees who were working there were instructed to leave the premises. The entire campus has been sealed, an official said.

