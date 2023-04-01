Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Saturday slammed the BJP over the “Hindus are in danger” narrative against the backdrop of the recent violence in Howrah during the Ram Navami celebrations and said the narrative "will go on till 2024". Moitra's remarks come as the ruling TMC and the opposition party traded barbs over the communal violence in West Bengal.

“The 'Hindus are in danger' narrative started full flow by @BJP as of Ramnavami. Will go on till 2024. Pak attack, Foreign forces targeting India bakwas running slow this time. Only fool-proof fallback is Hindu card. Jai Maa Kali. Buddhi de maa. Save my country,” Moitra tweeted.

On March 30 evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire. Fresh incidents of stone pelting by locals on police was witnessed in the area on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

On Saturday, police said the situation was peaceful and under control, even as prohibitory order was still in force in the area. Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started from the morning amid heavy deployment of police in the area, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying. Internet connections remained suspended even as prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 was still in place in and around the area where several shops and residences were vandalised during the clashes, he said.

The state CID has over the investigation of the clashes, the officer said. Meanwhile, police continued with raids throughout the intervening Friday-Saturday night and nabbed a few more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. "We will be verifying their involvement with video footage we have from the spot on that day. If found guilty they will be treated as per the law," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami. The BJP denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation.