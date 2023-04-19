WEST BENGAL TMC THREATENS TO SUE ADHIKARI AMIT SHAH OVER NATIONAL PARTY STATUS

Kolkata Trinamool Congress is mulling legal action over Suvendu Adhikari s statement in Singur in connection with the TMC being deprived of the national party status On the issue the ruling party of West Bengal threatened legal action against the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Derek O Brien one of the main national spokespersons of the Trinamool Congress shot off a letter to Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday In the letter the ruling party of the state said it will take legal action if the claim by Suvendu Adhikari in Singur meeting is not withdrawn The state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that Mamata Banerjee called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reverse the Election Commission s decision to strip TMC of the national party status Adhikari claimed that the Union Home Minister was called four times after TMC lost the national party status But Amit Shah made it clear that it was not possible Whatever the Election Commission has done it has done as per the rulesThen on Wednesday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a press conference at the state secretariat at Nabanna She threw a challenge to the Union Home Minister I called Amit Shah to restore the status of the National Party If one can prove it I will resign from the post of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday I have demanded Amit Shah s resignation His behaviour and speech are unbecoming of a Home Minister she addedNot only state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari copy of the letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah In the letter written on Wednesday it was mentioned by the Trinamool that this claim of Suvendu Adhikari was false Derek O Brien claimed that Trinamool Congress will take legal action against him and Amit Shah if Suvendu Adhikari does not withdraw his statement He further claimed that such false statements by Suvendu Adhikari defamed Mamata Banerjee Also read Amit Shah conspiring to dislodge Bengal govt Mamata Banerjee