WEST BENGAL CLOSE SHAVE FOR CM MAMATA BANERJEE AS HELICOPTER MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a narrow escape thanks to the exceptional skills of her pilot when her helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred while the Chief Minister was en-route from Sevoke ground in Jalpaiguri to Bagdogra.

Earlier in the day, weather forecasts had predicted a storm accompanied by heavy rainfall. As the Chief Minister's helicopter was returning from Jalpaiguri, the pilot was suddenly taken aback by the sight of ominous black clouds surrounding them on three sides. The intensity of the rain further added to the urgency of the situation.

Realizing the imminent danger, the pilot swiftly made the decision to alter the helicopter's course. The only clear visibility was towards the Darjeeling hillside, compelling the pilot to veer in that direction and execute a prompt landing. Consequently, the helicopter safely touched down at the Sevoke Air Base. Presently, the Chief Minister finds herself in a secure location at an Indian Army Air Base, accompanied by Army officers. The quick thinking and skillful actions of the pilot played a vital role in ensuring her safety amidst adverse weather conditions.

The Chief Minister, however, thanked the pilot for his presence of mind. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to assess the helicopter and investigate the cause of the emergency landing. Efforts are also underway to make arrangements for her safe return. The West Bengal CM is on a panchayat campaign in North Bengal. She started her campaign from Coochbehar on Monday and was supposed to go to other North Bengal districts.