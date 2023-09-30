Bankura: In a tragic accident, three kids died after being crushed under a crumbling mud wall in Bakada Boramara village of Bishnupur police station in Bankura district of West Bengal early on Saturday morning, officials said. Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the entire area. The neighbours could not imagine that the wall of a house could collapse like this resulting in a fatal accident.

The children who died were aged three, four and five years as per officials. Family members said that the three children were playing near the wall when it suddenly collapsed and they were crushed underneath that. The family members and local residents rushed to the spot, retrieved the children and quickly took the three children to Bishnupur Super Specialty Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, an official.

In the meantime, the cops from the Bishnupur police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the cause of the accident. The entire village is shocked by such an unexpected turn of events. Local political leaders too went to visit the bereaved families to offer condolences and express solidarity with them over the incident.