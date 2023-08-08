Malda: A four-month pregnant woman who was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws for not meeting dowry demands in West Bengal's Malda district, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital after seven days on Monday, an official said. The woman identified as Priyanka Rabidas (23) was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws on the night of Aug. 1 at Azimganj village of Sambalpur village panchayat of Ratua block 2.

She was shifted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last on Monday, an official. Soon after the death of the woman, her father Rajkumar Rabidas has filed a written complaint with the police for the alleged murder of his daughter. In his complaint, Rajkumar alleged that on the Aug. 1 night, his son-in-law Akalu and his family members beat his daughter Priyanka severely and then set her on fire.

As Priyanka screamed due to the scorching, neighbours rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, Rajkumar said. He said that the neighbours rushed Priyanka to the hospital where she died on Monday. As for in-laws of the deceased woman, they fled from the crime spot after committing the heinous crime, Rajkumar alleged.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. A search has been launched to nab the accused on the run. Rajkumar Rabidas, a resident of the village, is a barber by profession. Rabidas' daughter Priyanka developed a love relationship with Akalu Rabidas, a young man from the same village. Raj Kumar and his family members accepted the relationship of the couple after which Akalu and Priyanka got married three years ago.

Raj Kumar said that soon after marriage, Priyanka's in-laws demanded dowry from her even as he paid it at the time of the marriage. Rajkumar said that Akalu and his family members were lately demanding Priyanka to arrange Rs 1 lakh from her father, which he could not arrange. This increased the level of torture on Priyanka by her in-laws, who then set her on fire, Raj Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said that a written complaint has been filed on the matter. The cops of Pukhuria police station have started the investigation of the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.