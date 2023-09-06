Siliguri (West Bengal): Parents found their daughter after five years of complaining about it once at the 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme Ambikanagar near here. Overwhelmed by the return of their daughter, the family members thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the programme.

Rumpa Majumder, a resident of Ambikanagar, went missing suddenly five years ago in 2018. Rumpa was 30 years old at that time. Rumpa got married in Siliguri. She also has a 10-year-old son. But she was separated from her husband. After searching everywhere, the family could not find her. After that, the family filed a complaint at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station. But all went in vain.

Rumpa's mother Kajal Malakar and father Gajan Malakar were desperately searching for their daughter for the past five years. Various uncomfortable questions irked them for all these years. With no option left, Rumpa's family approached Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her pilot project 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme.

In March, Rumpa's elder brother Mahadev Malakar reported Rumper's disappearance on 'Didi Ke Bolo', a portal created by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help people of the state.

State secretariat Nabanna took immediate action after hearing the family's plea. Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi was directed to re-investigate Rumpa Majumder's disappearance and do the needful. As per instructions, the Siliguri Police Commissioner immediately ordered the officer-in-charge of New Jalpaiguri Police Station to quickly start the search operation related to Rumpa Majumder's disappearance.

A special team was quickly formed as per instructions. Various information was collected from Rumpa Majumder's family. Rumpa's Aadhaar card number was obtained from there. And New Jalpaiguri police station personnel started an investigation with that Aadhaar card number. The police came to know that a bank account was opened with the Aadhaar card of Rumpa Majumdar in Nakashipara of the Nadia district. A team from the New Jalpaiguri police station immediately left for Nakashipara in Nadia.

The cops from New Jalpaiguri police station reached that specific bank with the help of officials from Nakashipara Police Station. After collecting detailed information from that bank, the police reached Rumpa Majumdar's present address in the Nakashipara area. Rumpa Majumdar was surprised to see the cops at her doorstep. Even after five years, she broke down in tears after learning that her parents were looking for her.

It is learnt that she got married for the second time in Nakashipara and started a family again. She also has a two-year-old child with her second husband. According to the rules, Rumpa was taken into custody by the police of New Jalpaiguri police station. Rumpa was brought to Siliguri by train on Monday and was handed over to her family on Tuesday.

After five years, Rumpa cried after meeting her parents. Rumpa was produced in the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday. Rumpa's family could never imagine that a single SMS to the Chief Minister would bring back their missing daughter after five long years.

Rumpa's elder brother Mahadev Malakar said, "Many thanks to the Chief Minister, for finding Didi." Subhendra Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Police Commissionerate, said, "Missing complaints were submitted on the Didi Ke Bolo portal. After that, an investigation began. Various information was collected. After five and a half months of continuous efforts, the missing woman was traced in Nakashipara."

