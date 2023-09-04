Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again accused the BJP of political vendetta claiming that her family too is a victim of it.

"My family is also a victim of political vendetta though I never took a rupee from anyone or had a cup of tea for free......I don't understand something. If I buy something, suppose a cup-plate, can the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigate it?” Banerjee asked in a programme of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) at the Dhanadhanya auditorium on Monday.

Without naming the BJP, Banerjee complained of businessmen being repeatedly harassed by the central agencies. She asked businessmen not to be afraid of the agencies and instead seek legal help. "Don't be weak. I know there is a lot of pressure on you. The traders are repeatedly being harassed by the agencies. My family is also being harassed. But, will I stop working fearing them?" she asked while assuring businessmen of government support.

The chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also the all India general secretary of Trinamool Congress, has been named in several corruption cases. He has been interrogated several times by the ED and CBI in New Delhi and Kolkata in connection with the alleged cases of coal smuggling and recruitment scam. Recently, ED conducted a search operation at Abhishek's company 'Leaps and Bounds' regarding alleged corruption in school recruitments.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that several attempts have been made to defame Bengal by using a section of the media. "If we judge the actual situation, it will be seen that Bengal is number one in all fields," she said.