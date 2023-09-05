Kolkata (West Bengal) : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a jibe at the Central Government's move to rename India as Bharat. Responding to the raging controversy, Mamata said, "We all know India is Bharat, but world knows us as India. What changed suddenly that we should use only Bharat, she asked.

Banerjee expressed concern that the history is being rewritten in the country and the Governor is interfering in running schools and colleges. If this interference by the Governor continues, our government will block funds to these institutions, she warned. The Chief Minister further said that the Governor was holding back all the bills that have been passed by the State Assembly. (PTI)

Earlier, asserting that the word Bharat reflects our culture while India is an abuse given by the British, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav said in a post on X that there should be a change in the Constitution of the country to ensure that the word 'Bharat' should be added to it. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, asking whether it would change the name Bharat once again if the opposition INDIA alliance would change its name to Bharat.