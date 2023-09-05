Hyderabad/New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav has called upon everybody to use the word Bharat in place of India considering the fact that the former would reflect our culture. He called the word India an abusive given to us by the erstwhile British rulers.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the BJP MP said, "The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'. The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture. I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it."

A political storm has been raging ever since the country's opposition parties formed an alliance and named it INDIA, a short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. In a latest controversy, the INDIA bloc leaders began objecting to the use of the word Bharat in the invitations sent by the Central government to member countries taking part in the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi in the second week of this month.

As the Congress leaders started making remarks on the government's actions in this regard, the BJP MPs and leaders have been hitting back strongly. Now, MP Harnath Singh went to the extent of seeking a change in the Constitution so as to use the word Bharat in it.

Also Read : Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament’s special session; Congress hits out at Centre