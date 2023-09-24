Bolpur: A missing Myanmar student of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Bolpur, who was allegedly abducted, was found in Odisha. Police arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, international illegal trade is behind the student abduction. Birbhum district police superintendent Rajnarayan Mukherjee said three of the 12 people arrested in the incident are residents of Birbhum's Dubrajpur.

Police managed to rescue Panchara Thai within 30 hours after he was allegedly abducted tracking the mobile tower, phone calls and CCTV footage. Three accused were sent to 14 days in jail by the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Court. Of the arrested, one is a resident of Nanur and eight are residents of East Midnapore. Cops recovered two four-wheelers used in the abduction and the mobile phones of the abducted student. The Superintendent of Police said that the rescued research student will also be interrogated.

"This abduction is linked to an illegal business. We have come to know about huge transaction and prima facie it appears there is likelihood of the involvement of an international racket in the Myanmar student abduction," Mukherjee said.

According to the source, a big international racket which deals in human hair business is involved in the abduction. Billions of rupees have been traded and the accused are associated with the racket. The police have started questioning the arrested for the role of the student of Visva-Bharati in the racket too.