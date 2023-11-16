KOLKATA MAN DIES IN POLICE STATION FAMILY MOVES COURT ALLEGING MURDER BJP DEMANDS CBI PROBE

Kolkata: The death of a middle-aged man allegedly during interrogation inside a police station in Kolkata has raised a controversy with the family members alleging that he was physically tortured to death by cops while police claimed that the man had suddenly fallen unconscious. The BJP, on the other hand, sought a CBI inquiry and requested court that the post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS.

Ashok Kumar Singh (42), a resident of Beniatola Lane ran a small business. His family claimed that he was called for questioning at Amherst Street police station on Wednesday in connection with a theft case. After sometime, his relatives who had accompanied him to the police station found him lying unconscious on the ground. They rushed him to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident, relatives staged a protest outside the police station and blocked College Street. Finally, police lifted the blockade and brought the situation under control. The family has demanded chief minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention.

The Lal Bazar police headquarters officials have prepared a list of names of all police personnel and staff who were present at Amherst Street police station when the incident took place. Also, the CCTV footage of the police station is being examined and the statements of those present at the time of incident are being recorded. According to the police, the mobile phone that Singh was using was a stolen one and he was questioned in this connection. He had reportedly told police that he purchased the mobile phone at Rs 200.

BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, who appeared on behalf of Singh's family requested court that the post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS. She said that the family was allegedly not shown the CCTV footage of the police station when they demanded to see it.