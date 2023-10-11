DELHI SHOCKER MAN KILLED AFTER BEING DRAGGED ON ROAD IN MAHIPALPUR

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was killed after being dragged for several kilometres on Delhi-Gurugram road in Delhi's Mahipalpur on Tuesday night. The incident was caught on camera, the video of which is doing rounds on social media. Police officials said that the body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood on National Highway08 at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown attackers and have also launched a probe to track them down.

Confirming the accident, DCP South West Manoj C said that a PCR call was received at 11:20 last night. Police teams rushed to the spot and found a person lying in a pool of blood on the service road of National Highway-8. After investigation, the deceased was identified as 43-year-old Bijender. He was a resident of Faridabad, Haryana and worked as a taxi driver.

"In this case, an FIR has been registered in Vasant Kunj North police station under section 302/201 for murder and destruction of evidence. Further investigation is being done," DCP added.