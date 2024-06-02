Skeletons Tumble out of Kerala Kidney Racket Case; Donors Searched on Social Media

Hyderabad: Skeletons are tumbling out of closet as Kerala kidney racket case accused, who spilled the beans to the police, stated the victims are searched on social media. According to the police, the kingpin, Ballamkonda Ramprasad aka Prasad from Vijayawada tried to sell his kidney as he was in dire need of money. But, it was found that he was not eligible to donate a kidney due to medical reasons.

During those efforts, Ramprasad met Madhu, a native of Kochi, one of the accused in the kidney racket gang. With his suggestion, he started looking for donors, including on social media, and used to lay a trap for them. If anyone was found, he would first conduct tests in a lab in Hyderabad and if found fit for surgery, he would send them to Iran

The Kerala police suspect that he was involved in these activities even before COVID-19. They are inquiring whether anyone from Andhra Pradesh was taken to Iran.

The Kerala Police arrested the main accused in the Kerala kidney racket case in Hyderabad. Ballamkonda Ramprasad (41) was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Ernakulam Rural District Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Saxena on June 1.

The SIT team found that he is from Vijayawada and has been staying in Hyderabad for some time. A few days ago, the SIT team arrived here and searched. Ramprasad, who was hiding in a hotel in Hyderabad, was caught on June 1 and taken to Kochi. He was produced in the court there. It has been found that he played a key role in moving the youth from many parts of the country to Iran

The police found that Ramprasad, along with Madhu from Aluva in Kerala, ran the racket. Madhu, who settled in Iran, used to send kidney donors as per instructions. This gang used to take the donors promising that they would give them Rs 20 lakhs if they sell their kidneys. In the name of expenses, it was cut by more than half, and only Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakhs were handed over to them. Although Ramprasad claimed to be a doctor, the police investigation revealed that he is not a doctor

The Kerala police, who suspect that 20 people from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other places have been taken to Iran so far, have engaged in identifying the victims. Investigation revealed that Sameer, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, was sent to Iran by Ramprasad in May.

It may be recalled that this case came to light after the arrest of Sabit Nazar, a member of the kidney racket gang from Thrissur in Kerala on May 21. According to the information provided by the central intelligence agencies, the Kerala Police kept tabs on Sabit Nazar when they came to know that he was frequently going to Iran.

A lookout notice has been issued and he was arrested at the Kochi International Airport. When he was interrogated, Ramprasad's name came to light.

