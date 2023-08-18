It's shocking, strict laws needed: Sourav Ganguly reacts to Jadavpur University student death

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Friday sharply responded to the death of a student at the iconic Jadavpur University at a function here terming it as "ridiculous".

"It's shocking...there has to be strict laws to control this. It's ridiculous and a shame," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here. However, the former India captain reminded people that the universities like Jadavpur are places to study and these sorts of incidents should be controlled strictly.

Also read: Former student held in connection with death of Jadavpur University student

"These are places for studying. Has to be very strict. They need strict laws...That (studies) should be the main focus," he told reporters. It may be recalled that a first-year Bengali honours student died in the hostel on August 9. Since then, there has been tremendous uproar in the entire state. There have been calls to stop the 'ragging culture' of the top universities.

In the Jadavpur University death case, a former student of the university Sourav Chowdhury was nabbed by the police first following a long interrogation. Subsequently, eight more students and ex-students have been arrested by the Kolkata Police during the investigation into one of the most unfortunate incidents that the city has ever seen.

As far as the investigation is concerned, three more, including one current and two former students, have been detained and are being questioned by the cops when the last report came in. The incident has prompted the political outfits to come out in the open and exchange verbal volleys among themselves. There have been strong demands to install CCTV cameras which have been opposed by the student unions for a long time.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly backs promising left-handed batter Tilak Varma for No 4 in ODIs