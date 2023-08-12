Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata police on Friday registered a murder case and arrested a former student in connection with the death of Swapandeep Kundu, a first-year student of Jadavpur University following his family's complaint that he was a victim of ragging. Police took Sourabh Chowdhury, the former student who continued staying at the university hostel, into custody and interrogation was underway.

According to police sources, the police began an investigation into this case. Swapandeep's hostel mates were also interrogated. The police recorded the statements of several students in this case, following which Sourabh Chowdhury was detained. The police interrogated Shourabh for hours before arresting him. Sources said that Sourabh will be produced in Alipore court on Saturday. In her statement, Swapandeep's mother said that Swapandeep used to stay with Sourabh. She said that she often spoke to Sourabh over the phone.

Swapandeep Kundu from Nadia district in West Bengal was a student of Bachelor of Arts in Bengali. He fell from the second floor of his hostel late on Wednesday night. Upon hearing a loud sound, students rushed to the spot and found Swapandeep lying naked in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday. According to police sources, some injury marks were visible on Kundu's body. The deceased's family alleged that he was being ragged at the hostel.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the deceased's father on the phone and assured them of all possible support. Protests also erupted at the university with the students demanding justice for Swapandeep.

