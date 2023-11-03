GOLD AND DRUGS WORTH CRORES RECOVERED IN WEST BENGAL FOUR HELD

Acting on precise information, the STF launched a raid on Thursday, revealing the hidden stash of approximately 1.5 quintals of marijuana. The market value of the confiscated marijuana was estimated at around Rs 15 lakh. Two individuals, Pradeep Sarkar from Station Chowpatty, Cooch Behar, and Sudeep Das from Pundibari, were apprehended in connection with this operation.

The STF's DSP for North Bengal, Sudeep Bhattacharya, indicated that the initial interrogation of the arrested individuals had unveiled the names of several others potentially involved in this illicit trade. The motives driving their criminal activities are currently under investigation. The arrested suspects are set to be produced in court, where they will be subjected to further questioning. A case related to drug trafficking has been registered at the Matigara police station, and the involvement of other individuals in this criminal network is being meticulously probed.