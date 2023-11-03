Gold and drugs worth crores recovered in West Bengal, four held
Published: 52 minutes ago
Siliguri: (DRI) and the Special Task Force (STF) have successfully apprehended four individuals involved in separate incidents of smuggling, seizing a substantial cache of gold and narcotics in the border state of West Bengal's Siliguri. These operations, conducted within a span of just a few days, have significantly curtailed illicit activities and potentially disrupted extensive criminal networks.
DRI's gold seizure operation:
The DRI, responsible for combating smuggling and tax evasion, played a pivotal role in the first operation involving the recovery of a substantial quantity of gold. The contraband, valued at crores, had made its way into India after crossing the porous Indo-Bangladesh border. A nefarious plan was hatched to transport the gold biscuits from Tripura through Guwahati, utilising a train route.
Acting swiftly on a critical tip-off, the DRI orchestrated a well-coordinated raid at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station, executed under the cover of night. Their tireless efforts bore fruit when they arrested two individuals, identified as Ankit Tak and Kamlesh Ghanchi, both hailing from Rajasthan. The duo was apprehended aboard the Rasch Kranti Express, which was stationed at NJP at the time.
Upon conducting a meticulous search operation, DRI officials discovered four gold biscuits discreetly concealed within packets in a luggage bag, collectively weighing 1.768 kilograms. The estimated market value of this precious cargo was assessed at an astounding Rs 1.7 crore. Subsequently, the accused were presented before the Siliguri court on Thursday, where the government lawyer, Ratan Banik, successfully argued against their bail plea. Consequently, the court ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the accused. Their intention to transport the gold biscuits to Kolkata has come under scrutiny, with the DRI actively investigating the possibility of additional culprits being involved in this audacious smuggling attempt.
STF's Marijuana seizure operation:
In a distinct operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police demonstrated its prowess by thwarting an elaborate plan to smuggle a substantial quantity of marijuana. To execute this clandestine operation, the criminals had ingeniously created a secret chamber inside a pickup van. This operation took place in the vicinity of Matigara, located near Siliguri.
Acting on precise information, the STF launched a raid on Thursday, revealing the hidden stash of approximately 1.5 quintals of marijuana. The market value of the confiscated marijuana was estimated at around Rs 15 lakh. Two individuals, Pradeep Sarkar from Station Chowpatty, Cooch Behar, and Sudeep Das from Pundibari, were apprehended in connection with this operation.
The STF's DSP for North Bengal, Sudeep Bhattacharya, indicated that the initial interrogation of the arrested individuals had unveiled the names of several others potentially involved in this illicit trade. The motives driving their criminal activities are currently under investigation. The arrested suspects are set to be produced in court, where they will be subjected to further questioning. A case related to drug trafficking has been registered at the Matigara police station, and the involvement of other individuals in this criminal network is being meticulously probed.