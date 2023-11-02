POLICE ARREST TWO TERRORIST ASSOCIATES WITH ARMS AMMO IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Srinagar: The police arrested two terrorist associates of the proscribed terrorist outfit 'Al-Badr' from the Shalteng area on November 1. During the late-night search at a security checkpoint along Shalteng bridge by the joint party of Parimpora police and Mujgund police, the two terrorist affiliates of Al-Badr namely Yawar Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Dar and Basit Nabi, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, both residents of SaderBala, Bandipora were arrested by the police.