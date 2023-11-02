Police arrest two terrorist associates with arms, ammo in Jammu and Kashmir
Published: 22 minutes ago
Srinagar: The police arrested two terrorist associates of the proscribed terrorist outfit 'Al-Badr' from the Shalteng area on November 1. During the late-night search at a security checkpoint along Shalteng bridge by the joint party of Parimpora police and Mujgund police, the two terrorist affiliates of Al-Badr namely Yawar Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Dar and Basit Nabi, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, both residents of SaderBala, Bandipora were arrested by the police.
The police conducted a thorough search, which led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession. The recovered arms and ammo included one pistol, two magazines, 28 rounds of ammunition and one hand grenade. An FIR number 159/2023 under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 4/5, Explosive Substances Act, 18,23,39 UA(P) Act was registered against the duo with Parimpora police station. Further investigation was underway.