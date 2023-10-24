Curtains down on Durga Puja festival in Bengal with idol immersion

Kolkata: The five-day-long Durga Puja concluded on Tuesday. Sad tone grasped every nook and corner of Bengal with the arrival of idol immersion time inching closer. The immersion of idols which started in the afternoon at 34 different immersion ghats, 40 lakes, and artificial water bodies in different parts of Kolkata — continued till late in the evening. The maximum number of idol immersions took place at Outram Ghat, next to Babughat in the city.

Immersion of Durga idols on ‘Vijaya Dashami‘ at various river ghats across the state was also witnessed. Women bid farewell to the goddess with vermilion, betel leaf, and sweets. As per tradition, women, mostly clad in red and white sarees, first covered the face of Durga Maa with betel leaf, smeared sindoor (vermilion) on the foreheads, and finally offered sweets.

They then participated in the traditional ‘Sindur Khela’. Bengal believes Durga is not just a goddess who destroys the evil. She is more like a daughter at home, who after a long time comes to her own place from in-laws. During the five-day of Durga Puja festival, Bengalis across the globe are completely soaked in religious fervour and get themselves recharged for the whole year.