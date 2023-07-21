Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Friday arrested a man and recovered arms from his possession while he was allegedly trying to enter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, sources said. The accused identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

He said that the man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. “He wanted to meet the CM. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Goyal said.It is said that CM Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place.

Also read: West Bengal: Close shave for CM Mamata Banerjee as helicopter makes emergency landing

The Special Task Force (STF) officers in charge of the Chief Minister's security got suspicious about the matter and started questioning him. After confronting him, the STF later arrested him and took him into custody. The vehicle was also seized. The incident happened prior to CM Banerjee's departure for the Trinamool Martyr's Day rally on Friday afternoon.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is holding ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in central part of the city where large numbers of activists from districts and faraway villages and towns have congregated to hear Banerjee's speech. “The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers,” the West Bengal chief minister said in a video message prior to the event.