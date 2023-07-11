Uttarakhand: Glacier burst triggers river flood in Chamoli district

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) : Following a glacier outburst, a general alert was sounded in the areas nearer to the streams in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The glacier burst, which was witnessed at Jumma village, triggered a flood in the river. The local people have immediately passed on the information to the authorities concerned. There has been no loss of life or property due to the glacier burst.

However, the situation remains normal, as per sources. In this regard, the people living on the banks of the river have been warned to be alert and vigilant. The officers of Tapovan Chowki, Marwari Chowki, Helang Chowki, L&T Company are keeping a close vigil on the situation. On the other hand, the police administration has been kept on alert.

The incessant rains are continuing to affect general life in the state. Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear. The rains caused huge damage in the past 24 hours. The problem of water-logging has been seen in many places. Along with this, the rivers and drains are in spate. People are facing problems due to obstructions in many roads.

On the other hand, in view of the heavy rains, the police administration has appealed to the people to take precautionary measures. At the same time, DGP Ashok Kumar has appealed to the people to avoid traveling due to landslides and swollen river drains in the state. He said that if it is not necessary, nobody should travel to the mountains. He asked people to dial 112 for necessary help during any kind of emergency.