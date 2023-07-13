UTTARAKHAND CM PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI VISITS FLOOD AFFECTED AREAS OF STATE SAYS ARMY ON STANDBY MODE

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that more than 25,000 people have been affected in the prevailing flood situation in the state adding that the Army has been kept on standby if the situation worsens in coming days. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, CM Dhami, who visited the flood affected areas across the state, said that rescue teams are on ground zero to evacuate the people trapped in the flood waters.

Dhami said that the priority of the government was to take the people in the flood prone areas to safer locations. Once the flood waters recede, CM Dhami said that the government might have to deal with health related problems in view of possible water borne diseases. Chief Minister Dhami said that along with the local authorities, the Indian Army has also been called in to deal with the flood situation in the state due to incessant rains.

“At present the army has been kept on standby mode. If any major calamity occurs in the state, then the help of the army will be taken and the army has also assured full support,” he said. The gushing flood waters have damaged the power transmission lines disrupting power supply for over two days now. CM Dhani visited the flood-affected areas of Haridwar by helicopter and boat.

The CM visited Madarpur, Shahpur, Hastmoli, Jogawala, Dallawala, Naiwala, Chandrapuri Khurd, Chandrapuri Kala, Sherpur Bela, Mana Bela, Idrishpur, Khanpur, Tugalpur, Monavla, Badshahpur, Brahman Wala, Monawala, Praldhpur, Shahpur, Mirzapur, Puranpur and Mazhari. ETV Bharat also spoke to the CDO of Haridwar over the prevailing flood situation.

The CDO said that the administration is constantly making efforts to deal with the situation by sending relief material and evacuating the trapped people to safer locations.