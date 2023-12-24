Haridwar (Uttarakhand): On completion of 25 years on the post of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, a three-day spiritual festival kicked off at Swami Avadheshanand Giri's Harihar Ashram in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. On the first day of the festival, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and many other saints started the program by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the festival, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has termed it as a privilege for him to come to Haridwar and attend the festival marking the 25th anniversary of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara. "Certainly today is a good day for me. It is a privilege for me to have the darshan of so many saints together", he said. Khattar said that the people benefit greatly from the words of saints.

CM Khattar further said that the essence and teachings of the Gita have a profound influence on the lives of all sections of people. It guides one to become a good citizen in the society and this is it is implemented in schools, he said. This will secure the future of the country and will make an invaluable contribution to society, he added.