HARIDWAR AKHARA CHIEFS OBSERVE SYMBOLIC FAST AT HAR KI PAURI IN SUPPORT OF UCC

Akhara chiefs observe symbolic fast at Har Ki Pauri in support of UCC

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a symbolic gesture, saints observed a one-day symbolic fast in support of the Uniform Civil Code(UCC) at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Monday. They expressed their solidarity with the UCC and said that it should be implemented in the country. According to them, UCC speaks for equality as it proposes one law for every citizen of the country without any discrimination.

Speaking on the issue, Mahamandaleshwar of Swami Yatindra Anand Giri of Juna Akhara said that the one who says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is a citizen of this country and the son of the soil. Yatindra Anand Giri has made it clear that now a line will have to be drawn in this country so that it becomes clear, who is a patriot and who is a traitor.

"India is the only country where different laws exist. This is how the country is divided. Saints have long been demanding one country, one citizen and one law. Any sort of discrimination should be removed from within the country," he said. Yatindra Anand Giri also said that everyone has to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.'

Giri said children will have to be taught lessons in the culture and constitution of the country. All the political, economic and social systems of this country are being discussed today on the basis of the Hindu culture, which is applicable to everyone, he said. Giri prayed to Mother Ganga and demanded that political parties be united and should not put a roadblock in the law's implementation. According to him, the BJP should implement the UCC law in the entire country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the same time, he said the draft of UCC has been prepared for Uttarakhand. The saint said he spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about this. Soon UCC will be implemented in the state. However, he believes that UCC should be implemented not only in Uttarakhand, but in the whole country so that everyone can get equal rights. All the citizens of the country should be treated equally.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash of Bada Udasin Akhara, who was also present at the event, said that there are different laws for all religions in India. He rued the fact that the British have left but still India follows laws that were tailor-made to serve the interests of the colonial rulers. "It is not ideal to follow the British rule of divide and conquer. For this, it is necessary that there should be a law in the form of UCC for everyone in the country. PM Modi has taken a bold step in this direction, which is supported by the saints," he added.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's firebrand leader Sadhvi Prachi echoed the same sentiment. She said that just like all citizens in the country need bread, clothes and a house, similarly legislation, a law and a right constitution are necessary for the country. On the question of why saints are fasting for a day in support of UCC, Sadhvi Prachi said that saints are doing this to express their solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.