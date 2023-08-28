Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday to attend the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' event being held in Shanti Kunj here. The RSS Chief was welcomed by BJP and Sangh workers at Haridwar railway station. According to official sources, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, State in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and State President Mahendra Bhatt attended the event.

Sources said that earlier, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday participated in the Shantikunj conference in Haridwar. Earlier, he planted saplings under his party's 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in Haridwar and gave the message of environmental protection. J P Nadda also listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat along with BJP workers. BJP national president also presided over the state BJP core group meeting here. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made keeping in view of the event here, official sources said.

Official sources said that in the meeting which was held ahead of the upcoming polls, Nadda reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and Municipal Corporation elections in Uttarakhand. He also asked the members of parliament to remain active in their constituencies. Nadda, who was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jollygrant Airport also attended the Ganga Aarti at 'Har ki Pauri' in Haridwar on Sunday.

Earlier in July, Nadda chaired the party's core committee meeting with Rajasthan leaders to chalk out election strategy for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Unit Chief CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and several other senior Rajasthan leaders.

