Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A man was arrested by the Civil Line Kotwali police in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Saturday for impersonating as a fake Army Officer. The CSD canteen card, Army ID card, Army uniform, Subedar rank star and other fake items were recovered from the possession of the arrested person, the police said.

The police registered a case against the accused and he was sent to jail. During the investigation, the accused cooked up different stories to prove his links with the Army. The police then called an official from the Army Intelligence Unit to ascertain the arrested person's identity. The Army Intelligence Unit officer also quizzed the arrested person. He was found to be a fake Army officer. Later, the accused Adesh Kumar was sent to jail.

Acting on a tip-off that a man dressed in Army uniform was lording over some people and also misbehaving with them in a locality of Roorkee, the Civil Line Kotwali police rushed to the spot to inquire about the matter. The police asked the accused to accompany them to the police station. He was grilled at the police station where his identity was known.

During the interrogation, accused Adesh Kumar, son of Satyendra, a resident of Abha village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he was associated with a finance company. Besides the fake CSD canteen card, Army ID card, Army uniform Subedar rank star, and other fake items, a cheque for Rs 22 lakhs was also recovered from his possession, the police said.

The accused also confessed to the police that he is a resident of Abha village in Gagalhedi (Saharanpur) in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the suspicion that he may be involved in the Uttarakhand recruitment exam paper leak case. The exam was conducted by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Earlier, one accused from Abha village in Uttar Pradesh had been arrested by the Uttarakhand police.