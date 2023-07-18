OPPOSITION MEET IN BENGALURU IS NATIONAL CORRUPT CONVENTION OF THUGBANDHAN PARTIES PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday termed the ongoing mega Opposition meeting in Bengaluru as the 'National Corrupt Convention' of 'thugbandhan' parties that are neck-deep in corruption.

"Today the 'thugbandhan' parties are together because the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. All the people who have come to the 'National Corruption Convention' in Bengaluru are concerned about protecting their own space," Dhami alleged.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said that opportunist and dynastic parties have come together at the Opposition meeting and the common people would defeat them at the Lok Sabha elections next year. "The real face of these opportunist and dynastic parties has been revealed before the entire country. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, voters will swipe out all these parties and once again make lotus bloom in the country," Dhami said.

According to Dhami the country's respect has increased before the world under the leadership of PM Modi. "India's identity and credibility have increased globally. Also, the central government's performance in the last nine years, has strengthened the party organisation," he said.

Dhami said that people are eager to join the BJP and work under the leadership of PM Modi. "PM Modi has always practiced the politics of development. He has always worked for taking the country and the people ahead while the other parties are at the meeting to take forward their families," he said.

The second day of the Opposition meeting witnessed participation of 26 parties. The ruling BJP is also set to hold a meeting with constituents of NDA in New Delhi.