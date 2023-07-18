Bengaluru: The opposition alliance has finally got a name - I.N.D.I.A. with most opposition leaders agreeing on the acronym which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. While the two-day alliance meet concluded Tuesday afternoon, the top opposition leaders of the country will shortly address the media to announce the decision taken during the meeting.

In the meeting, top leaders of the 26 opposition parties discussed a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win." "Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

In the presence of the Congress, the second meeting of the Opposition alliance took place on July 17-18 in a private hotel in Bengaluru. More than 46 leaders of at least 25 parties participated in the meeting. During the meeting, four names were proposed for the grand alliance. The names included Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA), UPA 3, National Progressive Alliance (NPA) and Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, NC patron Farooq Abdullah, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Omar Abdullah, D Raja, Vaiko, Uddav Thackeray, Mehbooba Mufti participated in the meeting.

Discussion on six points: Six important points were discussed in the meeting. A discussion was held on the formation of a sub-committee to formulate common minimum programmes. It will be a bridge between opposition alliances for the next Lok Sabha elections and will work to communicate with each other about alliance developments.

A discussion was held on the formation of a sub-committee for planning joint programs of the alliance. This committee will manage the responsibility of organizing large rallies across the country, where to hold the convention, how to organize public agitation against the central government, and all such programs.

A serious discussion was held about the seat allocation between the opposition alliances. Leaders proposed that whichever party is stronger in a given state should get more recognition. On this occasion, the leaders also explained the political situation in their respective states.

EVM issues were also discussed at length. The opposition alliance will offer some suggestions in this regard to the Election Commission. A media conference has been arranged at 4 pm which will be attended by all prominent leaders of the alliance. During the presser, the alliance is expected to make announcements about the resolutions passed during the meeting.

