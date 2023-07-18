MEHBOOBA MUFTI OMAR ABDULLAH STRESS ON UNITY AGAINST ALL WRONGS IN INDIA

Bengaluru: Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti stressed on the need to unitedly stand against the manner in which our constitution, democracy and secular fabric are being destroyed.

Both attended the second round of the two-day mega Opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru. While PDP president Mufti arrived in the city in the afternoon, NC vice president Abdullah arrived in the evening on Monday.

While speaking to the media on the second day of the meeting, Mufti said that the "idea of India" needs to be saved and alleged that the Constitution and democracy were being played with. "The present condition of our nation is such. Our Constitution and our democracy are being played with. Even our diversity, which has been our strength, the strength of Mahatma Gandhi's nation is being destroyed," Mufti said.

She said that all political parties have to come together and save the "idea of India".

Echoing the same, Abdullah asserted on the need to put up a united stand against everything that is going wrong in India. "This meeting is a continuation of the process that we started in Patna a few weeks ago. I think it's important that we put up a united stand against everything that is going wrong in this country, particularly the way in which the Constitution is being eroded and the secular fabric of this country is being undermined," Abdullah said.

All sensible parties need to come together and unite in opposition to this, he added.

Leaders of 26 Opposition political parties have gathered at the two-day meeting to chalk out the strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This meeting comes a month after the first such meeting that was held in Bihar's Patna.