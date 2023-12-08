AFTER MAKE IN INDIA IT IS TIME TO START WED IN INDIA MOVEMENT IN INDIA PM MODI AT UTTARAKHAND INVESTORS SUMMIT

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for destination weddings withing the country saying that after 'Make in India', a 'Wed in India' movement should be started in the country. PM Modi while addressing industrialists at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 in capital Dehradun.

PM Modi said that it was believed in India that God makes pairs for everyone in terms of marriage. “In such a situation, why are these couples starting the journey of their life by going abroad instead of going to the feet of God (referring to Uttarakhand)? They should get married at any religious place in India including Devbhoomi Uttarakhand,” PM Modi said. While reaching out to the youth, PM Modi said, “Just like 'Made in India', there should be a 'Wed in India' movement.

It has become fashionable for the wealthy, but in the coming five years, have a destination wedding in Uttarakhand. Even if only five thousand marriages start taking place here in a year, then new infrastructure will be created for the state. Uttarakhand will become a huge wedding destination for the world. India has so much power that if we decide together then everything is possible,” he added.