Dehradun: After days of tedious preparations, the two-day Global Investors Summit commences today at Uttarakhand's Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the event at 10.30 am. The summit will be wound up by Home Minister Amit Shah. Industrial houses and their representatives from India and abroad will attend this event where dishes from Devbhoomi will be served to the guests. The Uttarakhand government is organising this event on 8th and 9th December to attract investments in the state.

Tight security arrangements: People started arriving at the event from 7 am. Concrete arrangements have been made to ensure security and safety of the PM, industrialists and important guests. All guests and visitors will have to undergo security checks before they enter the venue.

Details of programme: The programme was inaugurated in a traditional Sanatan manner with ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana' and ‘Shiva Stuti’ offerings. The FRI campus has been decked up for the arrival of PM Modi. The programme will start with a six and a half minute presentation by artists from Delhi.

Industrial houses to sign MoU: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grounding of projects worth about ₹44,000 crore in this summit. The theme of the event is termed 'Peace to Prosperity'. The programme will include 16 projects related to manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure sectors. The state government has invested Rs 3 lakh crore in this summit. The process of signing MoUs with industrial houses is underway. The PM said that the main focus he aims to transform Uttarakhand into a destination for weddings. Vikshit Bharat is the goal of every Indian, he added. Political stability is the key to growth, PM Modi said. He also said that the focus is majorly on local supply chains which will drive India towards achieving third largest economy.



Dishes from the mountain to be served: On the first day of the program, guests will be served Jhangore kheer, dal tadka, kadhi, kafli, paneer as well as bhang chutney while on the second day, Almora's Bal Sweets and Spinach Vegetable will be the main culinary attraction.

As per reports, PM Modi will meet the two labourers, Gabbar Singh Negi and Pushkar Singh after the summit, who were among the 41 labourers who were rescued from Silkyara Tunnel after 17 days. PM Modi had earlier praised Gabbar Singh Negi after speaking to him on phone. Gabbar Singh Negi, senior-most among the 41 labourers taught others to remain physically and mentally fit through yoga and meditation.

PM Modi will return to Delhi in the afternoon after inaugurating the summit.