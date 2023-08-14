Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Amid incessant rains in the Himalayan state Uttarakhand leading to rise in the water level of the Ganga, at least 200 workers at plant of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plant at Bairagi camp in Haridwar were trapped in the flood waters on Monday, officials said. Sources said that the workers were working inside the plant of the NHAI when the gushing flood waters inundated the premises thereby trapping the workers inside.

Soon a rescue operation was launched by the rescuers to evacuate the workers and shift them to safer locations. However the gushing waters hindered the rescue operation, an official said. The trapped employees said that as soon as they saw the water entering into the premises of the plant, they promptly informed the district administration to send an SOS for help.

However, the district administration officials did not react promptly to their distress call forcing the local NHAI officials to launch a rescue operation on their own, the trapped employees said. The incessant rains in Uttarakhand have created a flood like situation in the low lying areas. The water level of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers has already crossed the danger mark prompting authorities to issue an alert.

The water level of Alaknanda river in Srinagar Garhwal has reached one meter above the danger mark. Amid the worsening flood situation, a total of 7000 cumecs of water has been released from the dam of the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project, which has flooded the low lying areas.