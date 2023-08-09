WOMAN ALLEGES GANG RAPE BY TWO YOUTHS IN UP POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A case of gang rape was registered against two youths at Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Tundla area falling under the Firozabad district on Tuesday. It is alleged that the accused in the pretext of carrying out courtship with the woman, outraged her modesty several times. Besides gangraping the victim by the duo, they also video-recorded the heinous act on their mobile phones.

The accused also started blackmailing the victim and also threatened to upload the video on social media. The victim was suffering in silence and always surrendering to the two accused wishes. Fed with this, once the woman mustered courage and refused to bow down to the accused's demand. The accused then uploaded the video on social media.

The victim's father got to know about the incident through social media. According to the victim's father, he came to know about it when the video went viral. After this, when he asked his daughter to narrate the whole ordeal. What was revealed by the victim to her father came as a shocker. On Tuesday, the girl's father immediately rushed to the village police station to lodge a complaint against the accused Aman and Bhillu Balmiki.

Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, "We received a complaint in this regard on Tuesday. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC, including IT Act. The search is on to arrest the accused."