UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER SCHOOL PRINCIPAL REPEATEDLY RAPES GIRL STUDENT IN BAREILLY MAKES OBSCENE VIDEO VIRAL

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, the principal of a school in Nawabganj area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has repeatedly raped a Dalit girl by blackmailing her with the pornographic videos shot during the commission of the crime, police said on Tuesday. Police have booked the accused principal and his associate while further investigation into the case is going on.

The case has been registered at Nawabganj police station following a complaint lodged by the victim. In her complaint lodged with the police, the girl student alleged that her school principal Parshuram had taken her to Nawabganj last year on the pretext of correcting a deficiency in her high school board form. On reaching Nawabganj, the principal raped her at gunpoint by taking her to a room, the girl said.

She said that the accused also shot an obscene video of her and threatened to make it viral if she complained. According to the girl student, the principal called her several times after school hours and raped her by blackmailing her with the obscene video. She said when she refused to meet the accused in May, he made the obscene video viral on social media with her family also coming across the video.

The family later filed a case against the accused Principal Parshuram. The police have started investigation by registering a case against Parshuram and one of his associates under SC ST Act, Inspector-in-charge of Nawabganj police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh said. Police have launched a probe into the case, Singh said adding the accused will be arrested soon.