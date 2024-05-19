The Great Khali Lifts World Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge, Receives Bouquets and Brickbats

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh): Former international wrestler The Great Khali, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, has shared an interesting video on his social media account. In this video, he is seen lifting the world's shortest woman. Well, after the video went viral netizens started trolling him. "One user said that she is not a little girl but a woman. Another said that respect the woman. Some taught Khali the lesson of good touch and bad touch. After Khali lifted Jyoti, social media was flooded with comments. Some users said that Jyoti is enjoying this moment with Khali."

This video of the world's smallest woman and The Great Khali is going viral on social media. This video is of The Great Khali Dhaba located between Karnal and Kurukshetra in Haryana. This meeting took place between the two on Friday night. Khali shared this video on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. Netizens liked the video very much and they are also sharing it extensively.

World's shortest woman: Jyoti Amge is the world's shortest woman whose height is only 24 inches. Jyoti's name is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's shortest woman.

Jyoti, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra and stopped at Khali Dhaba while returning from Himachal. During this, when Khali picked up 31-year-old Jyoti in his hand like a small doll, Jyoti also looked very excited.

Jyoti said that she had seen The Great Khali only on TV, but meeting him was a very special moment. According to Jyoti, before this, she has spoken to The Great Khali on a video call. Jyoti said that she felt good to reach his dhaba and sit on his lap.

What is the real name of The Great Khali: The real name of The Great Khali is Dilip Singh Rana. He was born on August 27, 1972, at Dhiraina village in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Dilip Singh Rana is a professional wrestler and wrestling promoter. He is known worldwide for his performances in WWE. He also got the name The Great Khali from WWE. Khali became the first Indian-origin World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. Khali joined professional wrestling in 2000. Before this, he was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police.

Happiness is visible on Great Khali's face: The Great Khali looked very happy on meeting the world's shortest customer. As soon as the wrestler lifted Jyoti during the meeting, the staff and customers present there burst into laughter.

During this time, Jyoti was looking like a doll in Khali's hand. Jyoti was also seen giggling. Great Khali says that he has had the opportunity to meet many famous personalities in the world. According to Khali, Jyoti reached Khali Dhaba while returning from Himachal. He was also surprised to find Jyoti in his dhaba. Khali said that it was nice to meet the smallest woman in the world. He was happy to see that despite being short in height, Jyoti was quite fit as well as intelligent.

