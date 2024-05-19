Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): Former India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir visited the well-known Kamakhya temple here on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders Managing Director Venky Mysore and wicket-keeper-batter KS Bharat also took the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

The former cricketer visited the Kamakhya temple located in The Nilachal Hills in Guwahati on Sunday and offered prayers. Kolkata Knight Riders players had also visited the temple. The KKR team arrived in Guwahati on Friday for their last league encounter against Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals here.

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the Indian ODI team that won the World Cup in 2011, reached the temple at 7.30 am on Sunday before the last league match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals. He sought blessings of Maa Kamakhya. On Saturday, KKR players including all-rounder Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy along with a team of KKR support staff visited the Maa Kamakhya temple.

Meanwhile, players of Rajasthan Royals, who have stayed in Guwahati also visited the Kamakhya temple on Friday. South African cricketer and Rajasthan Royals player Keshav Maharaj along with some members of the teams too visited the Kamakhya temple.

The players of Rajasthan Royals, which arrived in Guwahati to take part in the last two league matches of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) visited the Kaziranga National Park and enjoyed the pleasant surroundings and beauty of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati by performing river safari. This arrangement was made by Rajasthan Royals to familiarise the team's domestic and foreign players and officials with the natural environment of Assam.