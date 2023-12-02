UTTAR PRADESH LABOURER RESCUED FROM SILKYARA TUNNEL RETURNS HOME TO GRAND WELCOME IN MIRZAPUR

Mirzapur: A laborer from Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh who was among 41 labourers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand returned home on Friday to a rousing reception from the locals and the administration. Akhilesh Kumar hailing from Gharwaspur village of Adalhat police station area of Mirzapur district, was given a grand welcome as soon as he arrived in the village on Friday night.

The villagers on the occasion raised slogans hailing Kumar as a hero and expressing gratitude to the rescuers for safely evacuating the 41 workers. They also expresed gratitude to the government for its efforts in the rescue operation. Kumar's mother Anju Singh performed Aarti and applied Tilak on the forehead of her son as Kumar also touched the feet of the elders in the family including his grandfather Beni Prasad Singh, mother Anju Singh, father Ramesh Singh and uncle Vijay Kumar Singh and took their blessings.

Talking to the media over his harrowing experience inside the tunnel, Kumar said that the length of the tunnel was about two and a half kilometers and he used to spend time by walking inside the tunnel and do yoga. Besides, he used to play cards and cricket with fellow workers to keep himself busy, he said. He said that being the leader of the team, he fulfilled his full responsibility and also got full support from his seniors.

Earlier, on his arrival in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Akhilesh Kumar and inquired about his well being. While returning home from Lucknow to Mirzapur, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel welcomed him at Harhua Bazaar in Varanasi. Tehsil Dar Shakti Pratap Singh accompanied Akhilesh Kumar from Lucknow to Gharwaspur.

Deputy District Magistrate Chunar Chandrabhanu Singh, Area Officer Chunar Umashankar Singh, Police Station Incharge Inspector Adalhat Ravindra Bhushan Maurya along with Apna Dal SK National Secretary Meghnath Singh, Apna Dal District President Ram Lotan Bind and BJP District Minister Harishankar Singh also welcomed Kumar at his home.