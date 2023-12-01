FIVE BIHAR WORKERS RESCUED FROM SILKYARA TUNNEL LAND AT PATNA AIRPORT

Patna: Five laborers from Bihar who were among the 41 labourers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi landed at the Patna Airport on Friday morning to a rousing reception, sources said. An official said that the five labourers landed at the Patna airport at 8 am today. The five labourers were accompanied by nine of their family members, who had traveled to the tunnel collapse site during the rescue operation.

The five rescued labourers were received by Bihar Government's Labor Resources Minister Surendra Ram, who welcomed them on their safe return. Taking to X, the Labour Resources Minister wrote, "Today, on 1st December 23, at Patna Airport, met all the five laborers of Bihar and their families who returned from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand and inquired about their well being. Let it be known that the government has made proper arrangements to bring them. They will also be given benefits of the schemes run by the department and assistance will be provided at all levels".

An official said that all the workers are completely healthy. The joy of reaching home safely was clearly visible on the faces of those who fought the battle with death for 17 days and regained life thanks to the efforts of the rescuers. The five workers from the state who were evacuated from the tunnel include Sonu Kumar Sah of Saran, Sabah Ahmed of Bhojpur, Virendra Kishu of Banka, Deepak Kumar of Muzaffarpur and Sunil Kumar of Rohtas.

The Nitish Kumar led Bihar government has deputed special officers to escort the rescued workers to their respective homes. The Bihar government has brought the workers who came out safely from the Uttarakhand tunnel home at its own expense. After being taken out of the tunnel on Nov 28, the workers rescued from Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel were first taken to Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre where they underwent a primary medical examination.