Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) : The special fibre spear in statue of star javellin thrower and regaining Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra, which was installed at the Hapur Adda intersection, has gone missing on Tuesday. The miscreats instead placed a wooden stick. The statue has been installed at such a place, where there is tight security.

However, the officials are keeping a silence on the matter, while a blame game has erupted between the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and the district administration.

Statue at Hapur base: For the promotion of sports, Neeraj Chopra's statues have been installed at several intersections in the city. Four statues in different postures have also been installed at Hapur base. One of these statues used to have a special fiber spear in the hand. When people saw the statue on Tuesday, they were surprised. The statue had a wooden stick instead of the fibre spear.

MDA gave clarification: The Meerut Development Authority (MDA) has given clarification in the matter. It claimed that that javelin was not stolen and has denied that it was stolen.

Corporation officials sidelined: In the case of the disappearance of the spear, the officials of Meerut Municipal Corporation have kept silence. No official is ready to say anything on record. Meanwhile, Meerut police station in-charge Nauchandi Subodh Saxena said that police are not aware about the case.

Neeraj Chopra, who at 25, has achieved almost everything, is hungry for more success. He has already won Junior World Championship, 2018 Commonwealth Gold Medal, 2018 Asian gold medal, World Championship silver and gold and winner of the coveted Diamond League.

