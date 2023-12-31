History sheeter fears encounter killing after cop's death in police raid

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) : Last Monday evening, the police team had gone to raid the house of history-sheeter Ashok Kumar alias Munna Yadav in Vishnugarh police station area of ​​UP's perfume city Kannauj. Then Munna Yadav and his son opened fire, killing a constable. Munna Yadav and his son were also injured. Both were admitted to the hospital.

When Munna was being sent to jail after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday, he was begging for his life. When the police was taking the history sheeter to the car, he expressed a lot of fear. He was begging for his life. He kept saying loudly that he would be killed in an encounter. Munna Yadav was saying repeatedly that he would be killed while running away to escape from custody.