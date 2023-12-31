History sheeter fears encounter killing after cop's death in police raid
Published: 2 hours ago
Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) : Last Monday evening, the police team had gone to raid the house of history-sheeter Ashok Kumar alias Munna Yadav in Vishnugarh police station area of UP's perfume city Kannauj. Then Munna Yadav and his son opened fire, killing a constable. Munna Yadav and his son were also injured. Both were admitted to the hospital.
When Munna was being sent to jail after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday, he was begging for his life. When the police was taking the history sheeter to the car, he expressed a lot of fear. He was begging for his life. He kept saying loudly that he would be killed in an encounter. Munna Yadav was saying repeatedly that he would be killed while running away to escape from custody.
The history-sheeter was very nervous and said that they would not be taken to jail but they would be eliminated on the way. Munna Yadav sought justice from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He further said that they would be shown as fugitives and be killed at some intersection. The history-sheeter said that he does not want to die like that and that he wants justice for which the chief minister should intervene.