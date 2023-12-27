Haryana: Man 'kills' pregnant wife to go abroad with his lover
Published: 7 minutes ago
Panipat (Haryana) : A man allegedly strangulated his pregnant wife to death in Haryana's Samalkha. The motive behind the murder was stated to be the victim becoming a hurdle for the accused man's desire to go abroad with a girl with whom he has been running a love affair.
The husband, who was thinking of settling abroad with his girlfriend, hatched a plan to eliminate his wife. After the incident, the woman's parents were informed that the girl had suffered a heart attack. The in-laws took the woman to a private hospital in Panipat, where doctors declared her dead.
Vedpal, brother of the deceased girl, said that his sister Komal was married to Deepak, a resident of Samalkha, about three years ago. Deepak started beating Komal since 2 months after marriage. According to Vedpal, Deepak has an illicit relationship with a girl. "He wants to go abroad with her. Therefore, to remove his wife Komal, who was becoming a hindrance in going abroad, he conspired to murder," Vedpal said.
The victim's brother further said that Deepak wanted to leave Komal since marriage. Komal became pregnant 4 months ago. Deepak, along with his family members, had got her to undergo abortion earlier also. Komal was still 2 months pregnant. Last night at 8 o'clock Komal called her family that she was fine. But after making the call, she saw her husband Deepak chatting with his girlfriend. Due to which there was a fight between the two and Deepak allegedly strangled Komal to death.
Then the accused told Komal's sister Kajal, who lives 2 kilometers away, that Komal has suffered a heart attack and he was taking her to a private hospital. Kajal went to the hospital and saw Komal lying dead. On the suspicion of murder, Kajal informed her parents and also called the police on the spot.
Samalkha police station in-charge Phool Kumar said that on the complaint of Komal's family, a case has been registered against Deepak and his family. The body has been taken into custody and kept in the general hospital for post-mortem. The real cause of death will be known only after the post mortem report comes. At present the police investigation is on.