Panipat (Haryana) : A man allegedly strangulated his pregnant wife to death in Haryana's Samalkha. The motive behind the murder was stated to be the victim becoming a hurdle for the accused man's desire to go abroad with a girl with whom he has been running a love affair.

The husband, who was thinking of settling abroad with his girlfriend, hatched a plan to eliminate his wife. After the incident, the woman's parents were informed that the girl had suffered a heart attack. The in-laws took the woman to a private hospital in Panipat, where doctors declared her dead.

Vedpal, brother of the deceased girl, said that his sister Komal was married to Deepak, a resident of Samalkha, about three years ago. Deepak started beating Komal since 2 months after marriage. According to Vedpal, Deepak has an illicit relationship with a girl. "He wants to go abroad with her. Therefore, to remove his wife Komal, who was becoming a hindrance in going abroad, he conspired to murder," Vedpal said.

The victim's brother further said that Deepak wanted to leave Komal since marriage. Komal became pregnant 4 months ago. Deepak, along with his family members, had got her to undergo abortion earlier also. Komal was still 2 months pregnant. Last night at 8 o'clock Komal called her family that she was fine. But after making the call, she saw her husband Deepak chatting with his girlfriend. Due to which there was a fight between the two and Deepak allegedly strangled Komal to death.

Then the accused told Komal's sister Kajal, who lives 2 kilometers away, that Komal has suffered a heart attack and he was taking her to a private hospital. Kajal went to the hospital and saw Komal lying dead. On the suspicion of murder, Kajal informed her parents and also called the police on the spot.