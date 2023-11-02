Uttar Pradesh: Fed up with 'harassment' of daughter by 'bullies', family puts house on sale in Hathras
Published: 2 hours ago
Hathras: In a shocking incident, a family in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has put up their house on sale after being fed up by the continuous harassment and torture of their daughter, sources said. Police have arrested four accused in the case while further investigation is going on. The shocking incidnent has been reported from a locality in Sikandrarau town of Hathras district.
The family has put up a poster saying the house is for sale. In her complaint lodged through her parents with the concerned police station, the girl said that the accused including Hadish, Kafeel and Kabir have been bullying and torturing her and her family for the last five years due to which it has become difficult for her to leave the house.
The girl said that there is a threat to their life and property because of these “bullies”. She alleged that the accused often use abusive language every day and also keep threatening to kill her. The family alleged that the accused have also attacked a girl of the family with acid. According to the girl, the family has been tortured for five years.
Her father works as a labourer. The girl said that the bullies are making it difficult to move out which is impacting her studies saying her life and that of her family are in danger. When an FIR was lodged at the police station, the accused beat her up and pressurized her to withdraw the case, the girl said. The girl has appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi to save her.
She demanded that her and her family's life and property be protected. Inspector Ashish Kumar Singh of Sikandararau Kotwali police station said that the accused have been sent to jail in all four cases registered in this regard.