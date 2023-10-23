WOMAN ALLEGEDLY PUSHED FROM 3RD FLOOR BY IN LAWS IN GHAZIABAD CASE REGISTERED

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident of alleged dowry harassment, a married woman was pushed down by her in-laws from third floor of a residential house after being beaten by her husband over dowry in Ghaziabad on Saturday, the victim said. The incident has been reported from Chiranjeev Vihar area of Kavi Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident while police have registered a case into the incident. The victim regained consciousness on Sunday and recorded her statement before the police. In her statement, the victim told police that her husband Prashant has been demanding Rs 5 lakh from her even as her parents had spent Rs 16 lakh on her marriage.

The victim said that on Saturday also, she had an argument with her husband over the demand of dowry. The argument turned into a fight as the accused husband beat up his wife, she said. She said that she ran to the terrace of the house to save her life, but she could not escape. The victim alleged that her brother-in-law and other in-laws along with her husband pushed her down from the 3rd floor of the house.

Making grave allegations about her brothers-in-law, the woman said that they had even tried to hold her hand several times. It is learnt that Prashant was married to the woman, a resident of Ghaziabad about two years ago. It is alleged that Prashant used to demand dowry even as her family members were also harassing the woman's family for dowry.