UP MAN GETS 7 YEARS IN JAIL FOR KILLING WIFE

Maharajganj (UP): A local court here sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife, an official said on Sunday. Gulab Mushar (50) physically assaulted his wife Meera (46) and then strangled her under the influence of alcohol over a family dispute on September 23, 2019, District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.

The incident took place in Badhaya Gethiyahava village of the district and a charge sheet was filed against the accused under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar found Mushar guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday, Tripathi said.