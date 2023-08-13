UP FAMILY RETURNS HOME AFTER SPENDING A YEAR IN PAK JAIL

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): This Independence Day is special for Nafees Ahmed's family, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. This is because Nafees, his wife and son got 'freedom' after spending almost a year in Pakistan prison. Now all three are heading towards their home in Shamli.

70-year-old Nafees Ahmed, his 65-year-old wife Amna and 35-year-old son Kaleem, who were imprisoned in Pakistan, were handed over to the Indian security agencies at the Wagah border on Saturday. Also, a special team has been sent from Shamli district to the Wagah border to bring the family back.

Nafees, a resident of Mohalla Naukua in Shamli, went to visit his relatives in Pakistan with his wife and son in June 2022. While returning, the three were arrested along with a pistol at the Wagah border by the Pakistan security forces. Since then, the three were lodged in a jail in Pakistan.

Finally, they were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Wagah Attari border after being released from jail by the Pakistan authorities the previous day. On getting information about their release, officials of the Shamli district sent a team to Wagah border to ensure proper arrangements for their return.

Also Read: Pakistan man dies at psychiatric centre in Jaipur

SP Shamli Abhishek said that on instructions of the higher officials, a team has been sent to the Wagah border for providing necessary assistance to the family in their journey back home. Sources said the family will be allowed to go home after completing the mandatory protocols by the Indian security agencies. There is an atmosphere of joy in Shamli while the family too is excited to return home after so many months.